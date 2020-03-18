Radhika Apte Shares Her Experience With Immigration At Heathrow; See Post

Actor Radhika Apte is known for her bold role choices. Her performance in Andhadhun was widely praised by critics as well as the audience and her fans could not stop gushing over the film. Radhika Apte hails from a small town but the actor has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood.

The theatre and film actor started her journey in Bollywood with her debut film, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!. She is also known for her performances in films like Kabali, Pad Man, etc. The actor is quite active on social media and regularly posts updates about her life. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram to share her experience with immigration at Heathrow airport.

The actor posted a picture on her Instagram. She posted a beautiful selfie where she was seen in winterwear. She penned down a caption explaining her experience at Heathrow. She started the caption by addressing her friends and colleagues for their curiosity and concern. She cleared that she is back in London safely. Talking about the immigration at Heathrow, she said that there was no issue at the Heathrow immigration.

She further added that surprisingly it was empty. She also said that she had a wonderful chat with the people over there at Heathrow’s immigration. Later she talked about her Heathrow express journey. She said that it was literally empty and there was barely anyone at Paddington too. She concluded by saying that that is all for now and thanked everyone for their messages.

Radhika Apte's message was a sigh of relief for her fans all over the world. The Coronavirus pandemic has forced many countries to impose certain strict restrictions on international travellers at airports. Lakhs of people are infected and thousands have lost their lives because of COVID-19.

