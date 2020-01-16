Radhika Apte's Roles That Became A Point Of Debate On Twitter

Radhika Apte is one of the renowned actors in the Hindi film industry. She has acted in films like Padman, Lust Stories, Andhadhun and many more. She featured in three major Netflix productions which were released in 2018 namely Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul. After her three consecutive appearances on the streaming giant, Twitterati sparked debates about her role and movies. Take a look at some of the debates about Radhika Apte.

Radhika Apte's movies and roles that sparked debates

In the year 2018, most of the content on Netflix was related to Radhika Apte's movies or TV shows. Fans not only made memes related to this but they also had several debates on it. Take a look at the controversies related to the actor.

So basically Radhika Apte is a permanent fixture in all Indian Netflix originals. pic.twitter.com/OKI9xRvrsP — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) July 9, 2018

Lust stories, Sacred Games & now Ghoul. Radhika Apte is now officially the first actor anywhere in the world to become a Netflix Original. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) July 9, 2018

Radhika Apte is to Netflix what Alia Bhatt is to Dharma.🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/pudUYKBvKY — Strider (@StriderEl) July 10, 2018

Did radhika apte sign a contract w netflix? I aint mad tho — amanda lorian (@dollylama__) July 11, 2018

Just opened my calculus book and was shocked not to see @radhika_apte there. Strange. #SacredGames #Netflix — R (@_digitalguy) July 11, 2018

Netflix needs to take a break from Radhika Apte. It needs to understand that there are more fish in the sea. — 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Sarcastically7) July 10, 2018

No one says there is too much of Salman Khan. Or there is too much of Ranbir Kapoor. I don't see any issue with Radhika Apte doing a hundred more films. On Netflix or otherwise. — Venkat (@saltwaterkrill) July 10, 2018

