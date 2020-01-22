Radhika Apte Has A Self-confessed New Job Which Comes With A 'crumpled Face'

Radhika Apte has been on a career-high since her last hit Line of Descent. The actor has made a mark in the industry with several films and TV series, not forgetting her collaborations with Netflix. She recently shared a picture where the actor is seen behind the lens with a crumpled face. Radhika made her feature film debut with a brief role in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! in 2005. However, made her full-fledged acting debut in Bollywood with 'Shor in the City' in 2011.

Radhika's 'new job'

In her post, Radhika Apte is seen in a pose that looks like she is shooting something. The actor is holding a camera and has a focused look on her face. She is seen wearing a striped shirt and denim.

As part of the caption for the picture, Radhika Apte wrote ‘new job’. An interesting part of her caption was the hashtags she added. She mentioned words like 'love for the camera', 'want to try it all', 'crumpled face', 'if then or else', 'ritual', and 'Josephine'.

This is not the first time that Radhika Apte has shared pictures of her being behind the lens. She shared a similar kind of picture in the recent past where she was seen holding a camera on the sets of a film. Her good friend and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana also commented on the picture where he asked for a party, calling it a 'filmy tradition'.

Radhika Apte has often been posting pictures where she is seen capturing her friends and calling herself an amateur photographer. See the picture here.

