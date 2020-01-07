The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Radhika Apte's Stunning Beach Outfits Will Make You Want To Head For A Vacation Too

Bollywood News

Radhika Apte, apart from her acting skills, is also known for her style and fashion sense. Here are the best beach looks of the actor you must check out.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Radhika Apte

Actor Radhika Apte's performance in Andhadhun was widely praised by critics and her fans could not stop gushing over the film. Apte, who hails from a small town, has today made her mark in Bollywood. The theatre and film actress began her journey in Bollywood with her debut film, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!. Some other popular performances of Radhika Apte's came in films like Kabali, Pad Man, etc. 

Radhika Apte has also done some great work on Netflix. Her most popular works on Netflix have been Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul. The actress has also been a fashion icon for many fans out there. Listed below are some of Radhika Apte's candid beach moments and best beach outfits looks:

READ:Radhika Apte On #MeToo Movement: Disappointing A Lot Of Things Haven't Come Out

Radhika Apte's Instagram: Best Beach Outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on

READ:Radhika Pandit And Yash Complete 3 Years Of Marriage; Actor Shares Adorable Picture

Radhika Apte is one actor who can pull off almost any look. The actress has paired some great outfits while on her vacation on the beach. She looks happy and seems to be enjoying her holidays as she poses for the camera. The actress makes a point to update her fans on social media with her life events. The actress has given her fans quite a show of her fit and lean beach body.

READ:Shantaram Starring Charlie Hunnam, Radhika Apte Soon To Be Shot In Mumbai

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on

READ:Radhika Apte Denies Writing Anurag Kashyap's 'Lust Stories', Says 'it's A Joke'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GAGANYAAN: SPECIAL FOOD PREPARED
MNS TO ADOPT HINDUTVA IDEALOGY
SOLEIMANI'S FUNERAL PROCESSION: 35 KILLED, 48 INJURED IN STAMPEDE
NCP: 'FREE KASHMIR FROM CENTRE'
ANIL KAPOOR ADVISES AAMIR
ROHIT SHARMA ON NZ TOUR