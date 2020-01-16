The Debate
The Debate
Radhika Apte's Roles That Sparked Off Hilarious Memes On Social Media

Radhika Apte has worked in three Netflix originals - 'Lust Stories', 'Sacred Games' and 'Ghoul'. Fans have made memes on her ever since then. Read more to know

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Radhika Apte has been on a career-high since her last hit Line Of Descent. She has been making quite a mark on the audiences with several films and TV series, especially with her original projects with Netflix. Radhika Apte has worked with Netflix on many projects, thereby inspiring fans to now associate the actor with the OTT platform's exclusive Indian projects. This has sparked a wave of memes related to Radhika Apte's movies and her roles on Netflix. In fact, the streaming platform itself has not shied away from acknowledging their appreciation for the actor's contribution to them. Take a look at some of the memes related to Radhika Apte movies and roles.

Radhika has worked in various Netflix TV shows and movies like Ghoul, Lust Stories, Andhadhun, and Sacred Games. Fans made memes on Radhika based on her roles and movies. She played the role of a young interrogator, Nida Rahim, in the Netflix TV show Ghoul. Furthermore, she also played the role of Kalindi in the Netflix movie Lust Stories that was a strong yet confusing character. 

 

Image Courtesy: Radhika Apte

 

 

