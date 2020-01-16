Radhika Apte's Roles That Sparked Off Hilarious Memes On Social Media

Radhika Apte has been on a career-high since her last hit Line Of Descent. She has been making quite a mark on the audiences with several films and TV series, especially with her original projects with Netflix. Radhika Apte has worked with Netflix on many projects, thereby inspiring fans to now associate the actor with the OTT platform's exclusive Indian projects. This has sparked a wave of memes related to Radhika Apte's movies and her roles on Netflix. In fact, the streaming platform itself has not shied away from acknowledging their appreciation for the actor's contribution to them. Take a look at some of the memes related to Radhika Apte movies and roles.

Radhika Apte's memes

Netflix

Radhika has worked in various Netflix TV shows and movies like Ghoul, Lust Stories, Andhadhun, and Sacred Games. Fans made memes on Radhika based on her roles and movies. She played the role of a young interrogator, Nida Rahim, in the Netflix TV show Ghoul. Furthermore, she also played the role of Kalindi in the Netflix movie Lust Stories that was a strong yet confusing character.

*Netflix office*



Director : we have to cast Nawazuddin Siddiqui



Producer : book his dates



Director : and Radhika Apte



Producer : we have booked her years — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 27, 2018

When you open Netflix these days. pic.twitter.com/z0JawlbLPm — Bade Chote (@badechote) August 27, 2018

Pad Man is now streaming and we're not just saying this because Radhika Apte is in it but yes Radhika Apte is in it. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 28, 2018

Netflix India to Radhika Apte 😆 pic.twitter.com/DeOFvRdg7l — Mast Malang ^_^ (@sanket_daksha) August 28, 2018

Netflix and Radhika. pic.twitter.com/TxX7t4DAiU — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 27, 2018

After Lust Stories And Sacred Games Netflix Signs Radhika Apte For 'Ghoul'. Her 3rd Webseries Within A Year. 🙄



Web-series Are Temporary, #RadhikaApte Is Permanent😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/rDrwBfmWgV — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadejaaaa) August 27, 2018

Image Courtesy: Radhika Apte

