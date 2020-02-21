'Badlapur Changed Audience's Perspective Towards Me,' Says Radhika Apte

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte celebrated the fifth anniversary of her movie, Badlapur. The Sriram Raghavan directorial had Radhika opposite Vinay Pathak. In a recent interview, the actor talked about how Badlapur changed the way people look at her. Here is all you need to know.

Badlapur changed the audience's perspective about me, says Radhika Apte

In the interview, published on an online portal, Radhika Apte talked about how her role as Kanchan in Badlapur was one of the most important roles of her film career. She revealed that Badlapur was her first commercial movie in Hindi, and her impactful role in the film caught the attention of the audiences.

The actor believed that her character in the film was affable and relatable, which helped the normal audiences see her in a different light. In the interview, she further said that Badlapur changed audience perception towards her, leading to many Bollywood film offers.

Radhika Apte, who started her acting career with 2005 movie Vah! Life Ho Toh Aisi has managed to impress the audiences with her acting chops. In a decade long career, she has featured in movies like Badlapur, Hunterrr, Parched, Andhadhun, Phobia, Kabali, among others.

Meanwhile, the actor is reported to be shooting for Shantaram, which is reported to be based on Gregory David Roberts' best-selling novel of the same name. Besides the upcomer, reports have it that the actor will be seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a Bollywood movie. The movie is reported to be titled Raat Akeli Hai. However, neither the makers or the actors have confirmed the media reports.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Radhika Apte Instagram)

