Radhika Apte Takes A Trip Down The Memory Lane; Shares A Still From Her Debut Movie

Standing in 2020, Radhika Apte is a global name. However, not many know that she made her debut in a film called Gho Mala Asala Hawa which released in 2009. The movie also cast Nina Kulkarni, Reema Lagoo and Nikhil Ratnaparkhi. It was about a village girl convincing her entire village against her arranged marriage. Recently on her Instagram account, Radhika Apte shared a still from her debut reminiscing the memories.

Radhika Apte’s trip down the memory lane

Radhika Apte took to Instagram to share a still from her very first movie, Gho Mala Asala Hawa. In the picture, she is dressed like a village girl with the saree covering one side of her face. She has dark kohl-rimmed eyes and a bindi. With the picture, Radhika added the caption, “From the very first film I ever did!” She used the hashtag #filmimemories and also tagged Sarang Sathaye too.

On another occasion too, Radhika Apte on Instagram had shared another still from the movie. In the caption, she thanked Sarang Sathaye again and added that the picture was clicked on the set of Gho Mala Asala Hawa during lunchtime. In the picture, Radhika is dressed in a saree and is asleep on what seems like a part of a mud hut. It seems as if the movie is very close to her heart and she cannot help but keep revisiting those memories.

Radhika Apte’s upcoming movies

Radhika Apte was last seen on the silver screen in Liberte: A Call to Spy which is a war movie based at the beginning of World War II. Before this, she also starred in Ula, Bombairiya, bazaar, Andhadhun and The Wedding Guest to name a few. Her next venture is a television series called Shantaram which follows the trials and tribulations of an addict who escaped from jail.

