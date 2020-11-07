Radhika Apte On Learning French For Her Character Noor Inayat Khan In 'A Call To Spy'

Radhika Apte recently had her international film, A Call to Spy release in UK and the USA and the multilingual actress had to learn yet another language for her role — this time it was French, but the difficult task was acing the correct accent for her character, Noor Inayat Khan.

Talking about the challenge of learning and acing a new language, in an interview with a leading magazine the Indie star shared, "Noor Inayat Khan was born in Russia, her mother was American and her father was Indian. She was British but spent a long time in France"

The accent being another tough nut to crack she said, "It was a tricky task to figure out what her accent should be. I planned on learning the French lines and I wasn't fluent at all. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, I only got the lines a day before the final shot and I was worried as I didn't get enough time to practice. But everyone on the set, from the producers to French actors helped me with the lines so I don't mess up the pronunciations”

Many challenges came her way as it was the story of a girl with various countries having an influence on her lifestyle and language. So figuring the correct accent for her along with learning a new language was a highly challenging task. Radhika read various books on Khan in order to prepare for the role and did not let anything stop her from outshining in the film and overcoming the task successfully.

She was recently also seen in 'Raat Akeli Hai' on Netflix, and the multi-talented actor also made her directorial debut with the short film, 'Sleepwalkers' which won the award for 'The Best Midnight Short Award' at the Palms Spring International Short Fest.

Radhika Apte - on the professional front

From portraying the character of a RAW agent Anjali Mathur in the successful Netflix thriller Sacred Games, or the lustful college professor Kalindi in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories, Radhika has seemingly never shied away from playing a variety of characters. Radhika Apte’s repertoire in Bollywood is also quite impressive, having two National Award-winning films like Padman and Andhadhun under her belt. Radhika was last seen in the film, Raat Akeli Hai, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor currently has Shantaram in her kitty.

