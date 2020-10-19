Radhika Apte Poses With 'Floating Orange And Floating Hair', Fans Exclaim 'stunning'

Radhika Apte is quite an active personality on social media. She keeps her fans updated and entertained by posting glimpses of her on and off the set life. She recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a gleeful picture of herself. Let’s take a look at her recent post and check out how her fans reacted to the picture.

Radhika’s BTS moment

Known for her bold and exceptional roles, Radhika Apte’s Instagram depicts how she is a fun girl. In her recent post, she shared a delightful picture of herself with a floating orange and floating hair. She can be seen wearing a beautiful pink blazer on top of a black dress, sitting on a lakeside. Her hair looks wavy and seems to be floating in the air as mentioned by her in the caption. She can also be seen posing with orange with a radiant smile. This picture seems to be a behind the scenes look from one of Radhika's projects, as mentioned in the caption. Many of her fans took to the comment section to shower their love on Radhika Apte’s Instagram post. Many complimented her and called her stunning while others poured love in the form of red hearts. Take a look at some of the comments from her fans that must’ve made Radhika Apte’s day.

In one of her recent posts, she was seen having a ball in the ocean. In this picture, Radhika Apte can be seen munching nachos while she was off for diving in the Pacific ocean. She finished her diving and came back to the boat and can be seen sitting in her robe. Her face looks refreshed even without any make-up.

In the caption, Radhika mentioned how she was caught munching on the camera at Darwin's Arch and stated how she’d give anything to go back there. She also mentioned her friend in the caption who caught her munching after she was done with her diving. Her fans loved this look of hers and showered compliments in the comment section. Many of them asked her about the place she was in and complimented her picture with love. One of her fans loved her look and stated that she has a ‘joyous soul’.

