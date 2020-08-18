Radhika Apte's Beautiful Photos From Her Trip To Amorgos Are Unmissable; See Pics

Radhika Apte is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in the entertainment industry. Having gained many awards and appreciations for her on-screen performances, Radhika Apte has always set the bar very high. Having been in the industry for over a decade and a half, Radhika Apte has successfully created a huge fan base for herself. But, Radhika Apte sure seems to follow the phrase that says “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” in her life, as she is often spotted going on timely vacations to relax. Radhika Apte’s recent social media feed is filled with the pictures of her trip to Amorgos, which is giving fans some major travel goals.

Pictures from Radhika Apte’s Amorgos trip

Radhika Apte is a very active celebrity on social media. Recently, the actors have been posting many pictures on her official Instagram handle from her trip to Amorgos. Radhika has mostly been spotted taking pictures of the natural scenery and admiring the beautiful nature.

On the work front

Radhika Apte was last seen on the big screen in the Oscar-nominated movie maker Lydia Dean Pilcher’s directorial, Liberte: A Call to Spy based on the beginning of World War II. The movie also starred Sarah Meghan Thomas who also wrote the script, with Stana Katic, Linus Roache, and Rossif Sutherland as lead characters. Radhika Apte also recently had a movie released on the OTT platform, Netflix, titled Raat Akeli Hai. The movie was a Hindi language crime thriller drama that cast Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Gyanendra Tripathi, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire, Nitesh Kumar Tiwari, and Aditya Srivastava as the lead characters. In addition, Radhika Apte was all set to play the lead in the television series Shantaram before the global pandemic.

