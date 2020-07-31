Vegamovies Leaks Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Radhika Apte Starrer Netflix Film 'Raat Akeli Hai'

Raat Akeli Hai was one of the most anticipated Netflix films starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. The actors have been promoting the film ever since the release of the trailer which had gotten fans quite excited about the overall film. However, Raat Akeli Hai has now faced piracy issues and has been leaked online by the site Vegamovies. The site is infamous for pirating several movies in the past including a number of Bollywood and Hollywood films. Vegamovies in the past has also pirated movies ahead of their release date and thus created a major problem for the makers of the films.

Vegamovies leaks Raat Akeli Hai

According to a news portal, Raat Akeli Hai had been leaked a long time ago from its scheduled release date. The pirate site Vegamovies claimed that it had leaked Raat Akeli Hai. Piracy has always been a growing concern among filmmakers who work tirelessly to make a film.

Several movies in the past have faced similar consequences regardless of the platform they chose to release on. The pirate sites are infamous for swooping in beforehand and releasing scheduled films on their sites. Piracy as a crime has been growing rampant and several filmmakers have voiced their opinions against such practices.

Raat Akeli Hai is a film that will follow the story of a cop who has been tasked with the investigation of a politician’s murder. The officer has his own battles with his own insecurities that he must overcome to uncover the truth. Raat Akeli Hai stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

