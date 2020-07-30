'Raat Akeli Hai' Actor Radhika Apte Finds Her Role As Mistress 'progressive & Feisty'

Radhika Apte will be seen in the upcoming Netflix movie Raat Akeli Hai. Set in North India, the crime thriller movie follows a small-town cop, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is summoned to investigate the death of a politician.

While speaking to PTI, Radhika Apte mentioned the choice of films she loves to watch, which is thrillers and also spoke about her role in the film. She plays the role of a mistress to the man who gets murdered on their wedding night, in the film Raat Akeli Hai.

Radhika Apte finds her character 'Radha' progressive

Radhika Apte plays the character of Radha in the film Raat Akeli Hai. Her character Radha is the mistress of the man who gets killed. Speaking about her role in the film, Radhika Apte said that her character has had a difficult life who thinks she has nothing to lose. She's feisty and can come across as arrogant and rude.

Radhika Apte said that she found her role more progressive than other people in the film, but one can get tricked while getting to know her character. She also shared an incident from her childhood and said that as a kid, when anyone would ask her to sing a song, she would sing Raat Akeli Hai. It is her favourite song to date and she also knows it by heart.

The upcoming Netflix movie also marks the directorial debut of casting director Honey Trehan. He is known for films like Delhi Belly, Talvar and Udta Punjab. Speaking about the film, Radhika Apte said that it is a stunning debut from the director.

She personally loves watching thrillers and her upcoming film is a great whodunit with an amazing ensemble performance. She mentioned that Honey Trehan may be making a debut in directing movies, but he has full-experience.

She said that she has a long relationship with the director and has auditioned for him on several occasions. She also mentioned that most of the time she has not been selected for the part simply because he would need someone perfect for the role. His choices are always perfect for the film, the actor added. When Radhika Apte got to know that the casting director was all set to make a film, she wanted to be a part of it because she thought it would be a great experience.

After she worked with him, she realised that it was actually a great experience. Sharing her experience of working for Raat Akeli Hai, Radhika Apte said that she liked the script and did a lot of rehearsals, readings and had to work on her accent in the film. She also had a lot of homework to do for each reaction and sentence in the film. Raat Akeli Hai also stars Shweta Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Radhika Apte.

