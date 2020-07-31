Radhika Apte Makes A Comeback To Netflix; Fans Excited About Her Return

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte shot to fame with Netflix’s Lust Stories in 2018. She later starred in Sacred Games which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. Since then, Radhika Apte has been a regular on the streaming giant. In Netflix's recent video on YouTube, they have assured fans that Apte is back and fans cannot keep calm. Check it out:

Radhika Apte’s homecoming

The actor’s recent film Raat Akeli Hai was released on Netflix recently. In a bid to promote the same, the makers have released a video saying Radhika Apte is back. The video starts with a package being taped ‘Handle With Care’. The package then goes through different hands before it reaches its final destination. The carriers of the package also drop it down while passing the package. The said package also travels through all mediums -- road, water, and also by air.

Finally, when the package arrives at its destination, actor Radhika Apte pops out of it. The actor comes out and says, “You thought being omnipresent was easy”. Radhika Apte then goes on to address how fans have been asking for her for the past two years. She also tells fans, “After two years of asking, “Where is Radhika Apte?” Well, I’m back”.

Take a look at the video here:

Several fans immediately took to the comments section to talk about how they are excited for Radhika Apte’s return to Netflix. Some even called her to return to the platform as “homecoming”. Take a look at everything that fans had to say about Radhika Apte’s return.

Radhika Apte’s recent film, Raat Akeli Hai along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui was released today, on July 31, 2020, on Netflix. The film traces the story of a small-town cop who is summoned to investigate the death of a politician. In a recent interview with a news portal, Apte spoke about the role that she plays in the film and said that her character is 'feisty'. Radhika Apte plays the role of a mistress of the man who gets murdered on their wedding night in Raat Akeli Hai. The film is directed by Honey Trehan and also stars Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, and Ila Arun in pivotal roles.

