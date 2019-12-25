Dulquer Salmaan To Shane Nigam: How Was 2019 For These Malayalam Stars

The Malayalam film industry is based on the regional language spoken in Kerala. It produces more than fifty films every year under the Mollywood banner. Take a look at some of the famous Malayalam stars and how 2019 worked in their favour.

How 2019 was for the Malayalam stars?

Read Dulquer Salmaan Feels 'Naked' During Intimate Scenes; Reveals His Trick To Shooting Them

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan made his debut in Malayalam films in 2012. He made his debut in Bollywood with the film Karwaan. In 2019, the actor was seen in a Hindi film The Zoya Factor and a Malayalam film Oru Yamandan Premakadha. He won the Filmfare Award South for the Best Actor (critics) for his movie Mahanati. The actor recently made it to the headlines for sharing a picture with his wife on the occasion of the 8th wedding anniversary.

Read Shane Nigam's Apology Over Row Doesn't Cut Ice, Producers Want Him Banned From South Films

Shane Nigam

In 2016, Shane Nigam made his debut in Malayalam movies and even won an award for the new sensation male. After that, the actor was unstoppable, kept winning numerous awards. Shane Nigam did films like Ishq, Oolu, Valiyaaperunnal and Kumbalangi Nights in 2019. He even bagged the award of Best Malayalam actor from Behindwoods Gold Medals 7th Edition.

Joju George

Joju George, a Malayalam actor began his career as a junior artist, slowly moving to support roles before assisting as a director. He played the lead role in the 2018 film Joseph, which was a box office success and is considered as his breakthrough role. After a few National awards, today Joju George is one of the best actors of the Malayalam industry.

Read Vijay Sethupathi's Trailer For Kadaisi Vivasayi Officially Released

Vijay Sethupati

Vijay Sethupathi is a Malayalam actor, producer, lyricist and even a dialogue writer. Apart from Malayalam films, the actor was also seen in many Tamil and Telegu films. The actor was highly appreciated for his role as a transgender in the movie Super Deluxe. He won the best actor award from Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for Super Deluxe and even won an award for his movie 96.

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni is a Malayalam star who began her acting career in 2010. Over a span of 9 years, the actor is seen in numerous films and is known for her fine acting skills. In 2019, the actor was seen in 5 different films and sportingly fitted well in each role.

Read Samantha Akkineni Took To Instagram To Show Off Her Beige Ruffled Dress; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.