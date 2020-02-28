Radhika Madan's 'Baar Bra Dekho' Campaign Gives Bold & Revolutionary Message; Check It Out

Radhika Madan who is all set to entice the audience in the latest film, Angrezi Medium has become a part of a unique initiative which gives a bold and clear message. The actor will be a part of MTV India's latest campaign, Baar Bra Dekho which gives a befitting reality check to those who find it in their right to judge women on the basis of their visible bra-straps.

The makers have also released a lovely trailer of the campaign which shows Radhika in a complete badass avatar. The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor has also spoken about the initiative to an esteemed publication. Check out the trailer of the initiative.

Radhika says that bra straps showing should have been normalised a long time ago

The actor revealed that she still gets baffled on how women are still made to feel 'judged' for something like their bra straps. She added that almost the majority of women have been subjected to some awkward glares, unwanted touching and nasty stares while travelling on public transport.

Radhika further said that it greatly disturbs her on how women are judged for their bra straps which are a thing that should have been normalised a long time ago. The Pataakha actor also said that clothes cannot judge a woman and it is totally their call on how they wish to dress up.

Radhika narrated an incident about her school days

Talking about the initiative, Baar Bra Dekho, Radhika said that she is glad to be part of such a movement which allows women to give a befitting reply to those who judge them and allow them to follow their comfort. She also urged women to celebrate this Women's Day differently and not get awkward for their bra straps showing. She further said that bra straps do not shame women, so one should not get awkward about it.

She also made an interesting revelation about her school days when she went to school wearing a coloured bra. She went on to say that a boy pointed out about her bra strap being visible. She added that she was embarrassed and affected by this incident then, but now she wishes that she would have given back to him.

