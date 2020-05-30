Anushka Sharma's Week Was All About Interviews, COVID-19 Concerns And Old Memories

Anushka Sharma has been spending her time with beau Virat Kohli at home. Last week, the actor shared a beautiful childhood picture and also gave an interview regarding Season 2 of her web series Paatal Lok. Anushka Sharma also talked about the COVID-19 crisis. Have a look at what the actor was up to last week.

The childhood picture

Anushka Sharma recently shared an adorable childhood picture with her brother Karnesh. In this picture, Karnesh is seen holding baby Anushka in his arms. It is a candid picture where both Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh are seen striking a wide smile looking at someone. Her brother also commented on the picture and said, "this was the only time I looked thinner than you".

Concern towards animals in the zoo

Anuska Sharma shared a series of pictures where the animals who are caged in a zoo can be seen in a devastating state. The actor expressed her concern over the caged animals. She also mentioned that the next time anyone visits a zoo, they must remember that these animals feel the same as one felt being at home for such a long time.

Interview regarding Paatal Lok Season 2

In an interview with PTI, Anushka Sharma talked about Season 2 of Paatal Lok. She said, "You have to wait and watch to know more about season two. I don't want to divulge too much but let's just say it's quite possible. It's too early to talk about it but yes if Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season."

She added, "The nine-episode neo-noir series, centred on a Delhi Police inspector who uncovers a sinister plot while trying to solve the assassination attempt on a popular TV journalist, has been lauded for its deep-dive exploration of the caste, class, gender and religious faultlines in the country through an investigative story."

‘This is life’

Anushka Sharma retweeted a video about a couple who met after months of a wait due to the COVID-19 crisis. In the video, 89-year-old Jean and 91-year-old Walter Willard, who have been married for 70 years, are seen meeting each other and sharing a hug after they were months apart due to the pandemic. Anushka Sharma shared the video with the caption, "This is life".

THIS is life 💜💜💜 https://t.co/tqovHreloo — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 24, 2020

