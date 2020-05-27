Shraddha Kapoor Or Radhika Madan: Who Wore The Black And White Checks Outfit Better?

Bollywood personalities never fail to groom themselves in the most stunning outfits. All the Bollywood industry actors keep on updating their fashion game as per the new trends in the fashion world. Shraddha Kapoor and Radhika Madan are among such stylish actors who have a top-notch fashion sense. In fact, both of them styled a similar pattern dress recently. Shradhha Kapoor wore a checkered short dress in black and white colour. While Radhika Madan wore the same pattern skirt which was also a checkered black and white one.

The beautiful Shraddha Kapoor in this black and white checkered look-

Apart from her stunning on-screen performance, Shraddha Kapoor is also known for her unique sense of style and fashion statement that she follows. Shraddha Kapoor donned a spectacular checkered mini dress which is an off-shouldered from one side in this outfit. She styled the uber-chic look with a pair of strappy heels and her sleek hair flowing open matching up with her dress. Shraddha Kapoor complemented her look and glammed up with a classic winged eyeliner and smokey eyes with bright red lipstick. She completed her look with long silver earrings and stylish pose. Have a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s black and white ravishing outfit here-

The glamorous Radhika Madan in a black and white checkered skirt look-

Radhika Madan donned a V-neck pink shirt and black and white checkered short skirt. She styled the knotted shirt and skirt with long hoop earrings and high heel bellies. Radhika Madan with minimalistic accessories styled he hairstyle with slight curls. Her makeup was light with matched up with her outfit just perfectly. Have a look at Radhika Madan’s look here-

On the work front, Radhika Madan was most recently seen in Angrezi Medium with late actor Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Dimple Kapadia. As per reports, she is all set to portray the character of Inayat Khan in the Kunal Deshmukh directorial Shiddat. According to reports, she will also be seen in Go Goa Gone 2 opposite Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in Luv Ranjan's next.

