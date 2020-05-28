Radhika Madan Defines 'Atmanirbhar' At Home, Shares Rib-tickling TikTok Video; Watch

Bollywood actor Radhika Madan took her social media game to a whole new level with her debut on TikTok. The actor recently made headlines for being one of the first celebrities to have travelled under lockdown as she took a flight to Delhi from Mumbai to be with her family for the remaining days of the nationwide lockdown. She has been keeping her fans updated and entertained with her social media activity and her latest post is another proof of that.

The hilarious video has Radhika on her knees on the floor with a bucket and a mop. Her mother can be seen sitting on a chair next to her as she trains her to clean the floor in sync with the background music. The Angrezi Medium actor captioned the post, "Atmanirbhar!" which added to the humour of the video.

Have a look:

While her fans have been laughing out loud over the actor's relatable situation when at home, her friends from the industry have poked fun at her through their comments. Her Pataakha co-star Sanya Malhotra commented "Waaahhhh I’m so proud of you 😂😂" and Shaitan actor Gulshan Devaiah trolled her by saying "Yehi training di hai master ne tujhe?"

Radhika Madan takes a flight out of Mumbai

After being stranded in Mumbai for more than two months under the nationwide lockdown imposed due to coronavirus pandemic, Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan took off to Delhi to be with her family earlier this week. She shared a picture of her 'airport look' on Instagram where she can be seen posing at Mumbai airport in white Indianwear and the safety masks, gloves and a face shield as mandated by the government for precaution against COVID-19.

As domestic flight operations have resumed since May 25, the actor is one of the first celebrities to travel amid the lockdown. She even expressed her excitement to go home through the caption. Radhika wrote, "Mai aa rahi hu Maa... #homebound #travelsafe #airportlook".

Have a look:

What's next for Radhika Madan?

The actor was last seen in the Homi Adajania film Angrezi Medium opposite late actor Irrfan Khan. Radhika Madan will be seen next in Kunal Deshmukh's upcoming romantic drama film titled Shiddat along with actors Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

