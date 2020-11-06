Radhika Madan Believes In 'craft'; Talks About Box-office Numbers

Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan spoke about the box-office game and how she has never paid attention to it and focused only on her craft. In an interview with a leading daily, Madan confessed that box-office is never a priority for her as her 'job is done on the last day of the shoot and during promotions.'

Radhika said that she puts in all the efforts till promotions and post that the result is not in her hands. Though a box-office hit will make her 'commercially viable' but Radhika says that is not on her mind. For the Pataakha actor, it is her 'craft' that matters because even if the film doesn't collect money, an actor's craft will get them work.

"But if the film dows well yet you failed to touch a chord with your performance, then...?," questioned Radhika in an interview with Hindustan Times and asserted that she prefers looking at the 'broader prespective'.

Madan concluded that she strongly believes in 'sustainability and longevity' and supports her argument by giving examples of Pataakha and Mard Ko Dard Nai Hota that got her immense 'critical appreciation' even though they failed at box-office.

Radhika Madan's movies

Radhika Madan started her career as a TV personality and made her debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's movie Pataakha. She got her breakthrough with the film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Radhika Madan was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium, along with actor Irrfan Khan. Angrezi Medium was the last film of actor Irrfan Khan which released before his death. It was a sequel to the film Hindi Medium. She will next be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's romantic drama film Shiddat. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Rana and Diana Penty in the lead roles.

