Radhika Madan Shares Picture With 'Hum Is Gola Ka Hai' Caption, Fans Call Her 'PK 2'

Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan recently shared a picture on Instagram as she got her hair and makeup done. Seated on a stool, she looked adorable in her casual outfit. Radhika Madan's team was seen taking necessary precautions in getting the actor ready as they were seen wearing PPE kits. This picture of the actor seems to be taken in between a photoshoot.

Radhika Madan shares BTS picture while getting hair done

Radhika Madan was dressed in a casual black crop top and a pair of 3/4th pink pants. The actor was seen making a goofy face as her team got her ready. Along with the picture, Radhika Madan wrote the caption, "Hum Isi Gola par se hoonâœŒðŸŒ"(sic). Radhika Madan's Instagram caption was influenced by the line from the film PK, starring Aamir Khan.

Radhika Madan's fans on Instagram often leave adorable comments on the actor's photos. They flooded the comment section with some cute comments for the actor under her 'PK' picture too. While many netizens left heart and love emojis, many also left comments like 'Beauty' and 'cute'. One of Radhika Madan's fans also left a hilarious comment under her picture, calling her 'PK 2', in reference to her caption.

Radhika Madan's movies

Radhika Madan started her career as a TV personality and made her debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's movie Pataakha. She got her breakthrough with the film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Radhika Madan was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium, along with actor Irrfan Khan. Angrezi Medium was the last film of actor Irrfan Khan which released before his death. It was a sequel to the film Hindi Medium. She will next be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's romantic drama film Shiddat. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Rana and Diana Penty in the lead roles.

