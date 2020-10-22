Radhika Madan Is 'letting Go' By Posting Leisurely Pic, Fans Call Her 'Sohni Kudi'

Radhika Madan is quite popular among the audience for her roles in movies as well as TV shows. She recently took to her social media handle and posted a vibrant picture of herself lying on the grass. Let’s take a look at Radhika Madan’s Instagram.

Radhika Madan is 'Letting Go'

Radhika Madan’s Instagram is full of pictures that have quirky captions. In the recent picture of the actor, she can be seen lying on the grass wearing a stylish denim shirt. It seems the actor is in leisure mode as the picture suggests that she must have had a beverage. She could probably be listening to music in her headphones as they can also be seen lying around her. Radhika Madan’s photos have fun captions that fans love a lot.

In this picture, she captioned it by saying ‘letting go’ in which the word ‘letting’ has been purposely written in Hindi which changes its meaning altogether. She made it a Hinglish word which somewhat means ‘sprawling’. Her fans always take to the comment section to pour love and compliments on Radhika Madan’s photos. Many of them showered the post with hearts while others exclaimed ‘sohni kudi’ which means a beautiful girl. Let’s take a look at Radhika Madan’s Instagram comment section.

Radhika Madan’s Instagram

Radhika Madan’s photos on social media have the most quirky captions. The actor also knows how to post like a total pro. Here’s another one where she posted a dynamic picture of herself along with yet again a unique caption.

In one of Radhika Madan's photos, she can be seen wearing a beautiful rose coloured dress with a natural glow on her face. In the caption, she again made it a Hinglish sentence and wrote “Rose Rose wahi caption ki chik chik”. She added the word ‘Rose’ in the caption but didn't use it for a flower. Instead, she used it as a Hindi word to say ‘every day’ and meant that there is so much pressure to think of a caption every day.

