Radhika Madan Took Contraceptives For Her First Shoot And THIS Is How Her Parents Reacted

Actor Radhika Madan was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan. The film did not work wonders due to lockdown but the actor received praise for her acting skills. But little does one about Radhika Madan’s early days, the actor recently opened up about her initial days in Bollywood.

In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Radhika Madan revealed that during the first shoot of her career, she had to consume a contraceptive pill. She recalled saying that it was hilarious because her parents had come down from Delhi to surprise her. And when she told her parents about it, her father got very awkward. She also said that he kept wondering what he would tell people about her daughter’s shoot.

Radhika Madan also said that she had imagined flowers and leaves falling around her and people cheering and applauding for her when she completed my first shot, but it was nothing like that. Radhika Madan also said that she had dreams of making a grand Bollywood debut but her perception completely changed toward the film industry. She also praised the director of her two films Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Pataakha, Vasan and Vishal Bhardwaj, as they helped her change her perception.

Also read | Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: ‘World Class On Every Level’, Writes Anurag Kashyap; Shekhar Kapur, Hansal Mehta Slam Multiplexes In Support Of Film

She also reminisced her auditioned for Pataakha right after the schedule of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. She said that she got a call from Vishal telling her that he wants to meet her. She also said that he sent her script, she rehearsed and went to his office. And during the audition, Vishal asked her two things. She asked her if she would get fat and tanned to which she instantly agreed.

Also read | WATCH | 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'? Think Again, Says Ranveer Singh As Bhagyashree’s Son Trolls Himself

Also read | Radhika Madan Shares Her Love For Role Auditions, Says 'it Gives Confidence On Camera'

Also read | Radhika Madan Reveals How She Is Making The Most Of Self-quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.