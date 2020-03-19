Radhika Madan Reveals How She Is Making The Most Of Self-quarantine

Radhika Madan is among the celebrities who are being contained at home due to the recent coronavirus breakout all over the world. She has regularly been updating her fans about her well-being. However, her recent post on social media is proof that the actor is making the most of this time.

Radhika Madan is a powerhouse of various talents

Radhika Madan recently took to social media to share how she is making the most out of the time she is stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak. She shared a video of herself playing some tunes on a piano. She looked refreshed and relaxed dressed in a black tank top and hat. She also captioned the post saying, “Making the most of self-quarantine”.

Radhika Madan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium. However, the film failed to perform well at the box office as theatres were shut down due to the recent coronavirus outbreak across the world. However, the makers of the film have re-assured fans that they will be re-releasing the film once the situation gets better.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has taken the whole world by a storm. The disease is affecting the daily functioning of almost every major country in the world. Many health officials across the globe have asked people to maintain a distance and keep themselves at home to minimise the spread of coronavirus.

