Radhika Madan Shares Her Love For Role Auditions, Says 'it Gives Confidence On Camera'

Radhika Madan reportedly loves being in front of the camera so much that she doesn't mind giving screen tests for any film. In fact, while in conversation with a leading entertainment portal, the Pataakha actor spoke about the other actors' reluctance to give auditions for a role even after getting a break in the industry. Radhika also revealed that she personally loves the process of giving an audition or a screen test to try out for different roles.

The actor, who made her big-screen debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha opposite Dangal actor Sania Malhotra, said that she fails to understand the hesitation that other actors have. She attributes their reluctance for auditions to ego and insecurity. According to Radhika, newcomer actors feel that failure to crack the screen test might result in defamation in the industry.

Radhika recalled her own willingness to try out for a role in films and revealed that casting directors would often be surprised and ask for confirmation. She stated the reason for liking the whole process as she said that screen tests boost confidence in her about playing the character and also lets the producer know what she's capable of.

What's next for Radhika Madan?

Radhika featured in Homi Adajania's film Angrezi Medium where she shared screen space with actor Irrfan Khan. The movie released in theaters on March 13 amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The actor will be seen next in Kunal Deshmukh's film titled Shiddat along with Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

Radhika received a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note from Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan who praised her for her performance in the recently released film Angrezi Medium. The young actor said she was both "speechless" and "overwhelmed" on receiving the note.

