Radhika Madan Felt Nostalgic As She Relived School Life In 'Angrezi Medium'

Bollywood newbie Radhika Madan will be seen essaying the role of Irrfan Khan’s daughter in the film Angrezi Medium. She told a leading news daily how she relived her days as a school student again while shooting for the upcoming film. In the video interview, she can be heard saying that she was different than her character Tarika from Angrezi Medium, before correcting herself and saying that they are a little similar.

The newbie stated that working for the film and going back to the school days was very nostalgic for her. She explained that she knew the books that were kept in the shot and would actually pick up a book and start reading between takes. Radhika Madan further added that she was reading the chapters again and again and was even recalling that she had learnt this earlier in her student life.

Radhika Madan further said that the most special thing about the shoot was the innocence of a child and the pure vibe.

When asked about what kind of student she was, the actor revealed that she was a dance instructor and began teaching dance from the 8th or 10th grade itself. However, her parents would ask her to focus on studies and dance later on. She said that she was really good at mugging up and it helped her with the dialogues even today. Radhika further said that she had a photographic memory and could remember where the answer to a question was.

About Angrezi Medium

The cast of Angrezi Medium includes Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor in prominent roles. The trailer of the film released a few days back and the netizens were impressed to see Kareena Kapoor Khan essaying the role of a police officer. Irrfan Khan’s welcome to the big screen was highly appreciated by his fans who stated that they cannot wait to see their favourite actor create magic on the screen.

Angrezi Medium highlights the bond that a father shares with his daughter. The movie revolves around a daughter who wishes to go abroad to study and her father makes all the facilities available to her so that she can pursue her dreams. While Radhika Madan is credited for being one of the most sought after fresh faces in Bollywood, fans are awestruck by Irrfan Khan’s heart-warming performance. Angrezi Medium is slated to hit the theatres on March 13, 2019.

