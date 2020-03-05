Radhika Madan's First Reaction After Watching 'Angrezi Medium' Trailer Was Priceless

Radhika Madan has become a popular face in the entertainment industry. The actor started her career with the small screen and would next be seen sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Angrezi Medium. Radhika Madan is busy promoting the film and interacted with a leading media portal regarding the same.

Radhika reveals her first reaction after watching 'Angrezi Medium' trailer

Radhika Madan revealed to the media portal that starring in Angrezi Medium was a dream come true for her. She further revealed that she could not believe she had done a film with such big movie stars until she saw her name in credits in the trailer. Radhika also added that her first reaction after watching her name as star cast was that she forgot the entire trailer and started crying.

Radhika Madan in the same interaction with the media portal credited Irrfan Khan for helping her out during the process of the film. She said that to help her get in the skin of the character, he suggested that she only reacts to him as Tarika and think of him as her father from the film and not as a big movie star. Radhika further told the media portal that after the filming of Angrezi Medium ended, she realised that she had been living her dream and it was fulfilled as it came true. She mentioned that there is nothing more beautiful than realising that one’s dream has come true and they got to live it in reality.

Angrezi Medium: Details

The movie has been directed by Homi Adajania and will hit theatres on March 20th, 2020. The movie stars Radhika Madan, Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor khan. The movie is being promoted in full gear and portrays the relationship of a father and daughter.

Image Credits: Radhika Madan Instagram

