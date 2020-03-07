Kareena Kapoor Khan Clears The Air About Being Offered A Film With Sister Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are among the most popular sister duo in Bollywood. However, two have not appeared in a film together yet. Earlier there were reports about them working in a project together. But recently, Kareena opened up about the news and revealed the truth.

Kareena has not been offered a film with Karisma

Many news reports speculated about Kareena Kapoor Khan working with Karisma Kapoor on the sequel of Zubeidaa, which released in 2001. The film starred Karisma Kapoor, Rekha, Manoj Bajpayee, and others. Khalid Mohammed, who penned down the movie, was said to cast the sisters together for a sequel.

Now in an interview with a leading daily, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about the same. Bebo revealed that she is very happy that Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) has returned to what she loves, which is acting. But the rumours about this film was news to her.

Kareena mentioned that she also read it online for the first time. The Heroine star stated that she has not really received an offer yet but it would be a dream come true for her to get a chance to work with her sister, Karisma Kapoor.

Zubeidaa was critically acclaimed and even won the Best Feature Film at the 48th National Film Awards. Karisma Kapoor’s performance was widely applauded and won her Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress. Shyam Benegal directed the movie and it is said to be one of his best works.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor has made her comeback with a television series titled Mentalhood. Her last appearance on the big screen was in the year 2012 with Dangerous Ishhq. The movie received mostly negative responses and failed to perform at the Box Office.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s previous release was Good Newwz, which gained good responses and emerged as a super-hit at the Box Office, as per reports. She will soon be seen in Angrezi Medium which also stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal. Kareena’s upcoming projects also include Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan and Takht.

