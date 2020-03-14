Radhika Madan's Impressive Net Worth Will Definitely Impress Fans; Read Here

Radhika Madan rose to fame after her debut television show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. The show aired on Colors TV. Radhika Madan is known for her roles in the films Pataakha which released in the year 2018 and the film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota which released in the year 2019. Radhika Madan also won several awards including one in the category of Best Debut Female at Screen Awards.

Radhika Madan hails from Delhi and is the daughter of businessman Sujit Madan and artist Neeru Madan. Radhika Madan completed her schooling from Delhi Public School in New Delhi. She completed her B.Com graduation from Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi. Radhika started dancing at the age of 12 when she was in 8th standard. Apart from dancing, Radhika Madan also played cricket.

Radhika Madan's Net Worth

Radhika Madan's net worth is a whopping $1 million as of 2020. Radhika Madan is currently gearing up for her upcoming film where she will be sharing the screen space with Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor in Angrezi Medium. The film released across the nation on March 13 and is receiving rave reviews. Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017's comedy-drama, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Angrezi Medium premises the story of a father, who leaves no stone unturned to send his daughter to one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

Radhika Madan's age

As of 2020, Radhika Madan is 25 years old. She celebrates her birthday on May 1. Radhika Madan was born in the year 1995 in Delhi. Radhika Madan also has a brother Arjun Madan.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

