Radhika Madan Thanks Irrfan Khan After She Bags Award For 'Angrezi Medium'

Radhika Madan has bagged her “first” award for her performance portrayal of Tarika in Homi Adajania film, Angrezi Medium. The actor took to her Instagram handle and penned a note for late actor Irrfan Khan, with whom she shared the screen. She further mentioned what a privilege it was to call Irrfan her father in the movie and that she misses him.

Radhika Madan thanks Irrfan Khan for Angrezi Medium

Radhika Madan post a couple of pictures with an award she received for her performance in the film, Angrezi Medium. She wrote in the caption of the post that she misses Irrfan Khan and thanked him for being himself. Moreover, the actor mentioned that working on the project was no less than a dream “and Irrfan Sir who I had the privilege to call my father for those 120 minutes”.

The actor wrote in the post that she was very grateful to have had the opportunity to work with. In the caption, she wrote, “First win for Taaru. So so so grateful to have gotten the opportunity to work with the most amazing team! Dinoo and @homster I love you. @deepakdobriyal1, @kareenakapoorkhan @pankajtripathi , @ranvirshorey , Dimple Ma'am Thankyou for letting me share the screen space with you ..it was no less than a dream.❤” Radhika was seen wearing a grey sequence saree and left her hair open with a side parting. Check out the post below.

Radhika madan in Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium is a Homi Adajania directorial starring Irrfan Khan in the lead role of Champak Ghasiteram Bansal. Actor Radhika Madan portrayed the character of Tarika Bansal, who was also called Taru in the film. She was the daughter of Irrfan Khan’s character in the film. The film also featured Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey and Pankaj Tripathi in supporting roles.

Radhika Madan at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021

Radhika Madan's movies

Radhika Madan debuted in the Bollywood industry with Vishal Bhardwaj directorial, Pataakha in the year 2018. She was then featured in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Angrezi Medium. The actor will soon be seen in Kunal Deshmukh directorial film Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love.

Irfan Khan's death

Irrfan Khan was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for a colon infection a week before he passed away. He was also diagnosed with rare cancer in the year 2018. He passed away on April 30, 2020.

Image credits: Radhika Madan and Irrfan Khan Ig

