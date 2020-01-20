Raghu Ram Says He And Wife Natalie 'Proud Parents' Of Their Little Boy Rhythm

Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio tied the knot in December 2018 and recently welcomed their bundle of joy on January 6, 2020. Fans are in love with Raghu and Natalie’s baby boy, Rhythm, and the duo does not shy away from sharing their child’s picture on their respective social media. Recently, Raghu Ram shared another glimpse of his son, Rhythm on social media.

Raghu Ram recently took the internet by a storm as he shared photos of his son along with his wife on his Instagram handle. The first picture shows Raghu Ram holding his baby as he gives a candid picture and is all smiles. The other photo shows his wife holding Rhythm and is looking into the camera and is oozing out her radiant smile.

The two pictures are very cute as baby Rhythm is very safely cuddled by his parents. Check out the picture here.

Along with the picture, Raghu Ram also wrote a beautiful line. Raghu calls him and his wife proud parents of baby Rhythm. Even though the couple have been sharing pictures of their darling son they still haven’t revealed the face of the baby.

Fans cannot keep calm as they are eagerly waiting to see baby Rhythm’s face. The couple has been receiving multiple messages from celebrities and fans on the internet. Here some of the pictures of baby Rhythm along with his parents.

On naming the baby Rhythm

Raghu Ram recently spoke to a leading news portal and said that it wasn’t an accident, it was a well-planned decision. He said that they always wanted a child and we were so looking forward to it

Raghu also said that they finalised the name, Rhythm because he feels that the name is the first thing which starts limiting a human being to a certain religion or nationality. According to him, it was very important to give a name that shouldn’t link his baby to any religion. Concluding the conversation, he said it is not just global, it’s cosmic which was the real reason behind finalised this name.

Image courtesy: Natalie Di Luccio Instagram

