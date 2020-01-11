Raghu Ram's Poem For Son Describes Him As 'cosmic, Eternal And More', Read The Poem Here!

Raghu Ram, who was a former judge on MTV Roadies was known for his mean and notorious judgments about the characters. After his exit, he is seldom seen on the small screen.

However, the actor/ content creator seems to have a fairly normal life in reality. He shared pictures with his wife Natalie Di Luccio and the husband-wife duo can be seen blissfully vacationing and enjoying their time with each other.

Recently, he also took to Instagram to share an emotional poem about his son. Raghu had penned down some beautiful words on the meaning of 'Rhythm', the name of his son.

Raghu Ram and his wife were blessed with a baby boy on January 6th, 2020. They reportedly named him Rhythm and the new dad seemed to be elated about bringing home their bundle of happiness. He described his son in the most beautiful way possible.

The poem describes their son as eternal, cosmic and way beyond the world. Raghu Ram made sure that he introduces his baby boy in the most correct way. Some of the words were very personal to Raghu.

Here is the poem as written by Raghu Ram:

"I was born at the moment of creation.

I permeate the universe. Like light. Like love.

I am present in the very ebb and flow of life.

I can be felt in every heart beat.

You can hear me in every song.

I can be found in the changing of seasons

and in raindrops falling on a face turned up to the heavens.

I cannot be contained in any one culture.

I transcend countries and continents.

I am global. Nay, I am Cosmic.

Eternal.



I am Rhythm.

Hello World!"

He shared a beautiful picture of his son Rhythm:

