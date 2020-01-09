Raghu Ram Explains The Real Reason Behind Naming His Son Rhythm

Raghu Ram was lucky to be the father of his first child and they named him Rhythm. Raghu and his Canadian wife, Natalie Di Luccio welcomed their first child, on January 6.

A news publishing house took to their social media page to share Ragu Ram and his son's first photo. It is the first time that the fans of Raghu Ram could witness such a post as he has not been very active on social media. Talking about Raghu’s thought on being a father, he revealed that they had started prepping for the special day much in advance.

Raghu Ram shares first picture of baby Rhythm, explains why they chose the ‘cosmic’ namehttps://t.co/RXimUQ51cv pic.twitter.com/bqlpWyWgaf — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) January 9, 2020

Raghu Ram's baby

Raghu Ram spoke to a news publishing house and said that it wasn’t an accident, it was a well-planned decision. He said that they always wanted a child and we were so looking forward to it.

The fans started congratulating the ex Roadies judge but they also started asking the reason behind his son's name. Raghu said that they finalised the name, Rhythm because he feels that the name is the first thing which starts limiting a human being to a certain religion or nationality.

According to him, it was very important to give a name that shouldn’t link his baby to any religion. Concluding the conversation, he said it is not just global, it’s cosmic which was the real reason behind finalised this name.

Here are some cute snaps on Raghu and Natalie's social media page. Read more to see some photos of Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio.

