Ragini MMS 2 New Poster: Sunny Leone All Set To Add ‘namak’ This Season

Sunny Leone, along with TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor has finally revealed the new poster of the much-awaited show, Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. The poster shows the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors Varun Sood and Divya Aggarwal. But as promised, the poster also has a glimpse of the very sultry Sunny who is all set to add the right amount of 'namak', 'chamak' and 'dhamak' in this season. By the looks of it, this season will also retain the right dose of horror as the poster also shows a paranormal figure lurking in the background. Sunny captioned the new poster saying that the new season will offer double the fun this time. The new poster has also managed to increase the anticipation surrounding the show. Check out the poster here.

Sunny can be seen getting groovy in the song Hello Ji from the show

However, this is not the only thing fans need to be excited about. Sunny is once again all set to rock the dance floor in the most-awaited party anthem of the year titled Hello Ji. The sexy diva will be seen raising the temperatures by several notches in this peppy music video from Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. The track also gives a groovy and upbeat vibe with Sunny looking super hot and gorgeous. The actor can be seen exuding immense oomph with her flawless figure and incredible dance moves. It is inevitable that Sunny has effortlessly nailed it in this peppy chartbuster. Sunny can be seen at her ravishing and fashionable best as she is sporting many colourful and lovely attires in the track.

The song is composed by Meet Brothers

Talking about the song, the catchy dance track is sung by the very talented Kanika Kapoor. The song sees Kanika collaborate once again with the popular music director duo Meet Brothers. Prominent choreographer Vishnu Deva has choreographed the lovely dance moves in the song. Sunny Leone also revealed about working in the song in an interview with an online portal. She said that she was really looking forward to working with Ekta Kapoor once again.

