Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Joins The Nepotism Debate After Alia Faces Backlash

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is currently caught up in the crossfire amid the nepotism debate following Sushant Singh Rajput's death and is facing flak for the same. The actor's mother Soni Razdan has now stepped in and joined the debate as well. Replying to a tweet by filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Razdan said that the same people who are currently ranting about nepotism will support their children when they want to join the film industry.

Actor Soni Razdan hits back amid nepotism debate

He will make films not because I will produce them. I might not. But because he deserves to make them. He will have a career only if he survives. It is ultimately him and not his father who will build his career. My shadow is both his biggest benefit and greatest bane. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020

Director Hansal Mehta took to his social media and had called for a broadening of the nepotism debate. He talked about the fact that being from a Bollywood family only gets the kid through the door in the industry. He further added that ultimately, it is their kids who have to make their own career for themselves. Replying to his tweet, Soni Razdan said that the expectations are more when one comes from a Bollywood family.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Was Once Upset With Alia Bhatt For Opting Out Of 'Raabta'; Read

The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also thise who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so ? — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) June 23, 2020

Replying to Soni Razdan, Hansal Mehta further said, "The debate has been narrowed down to target certain people. Not for the sake of reform or larger good. Before nepotism ends we must work towards reducing hypocrisy and 'vested interest publicity'. Bullying must end. Bullies must be called out. Not talent". [sic]

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt And Other Female Bollywood Actors Who Collaborated With Ram Charan

The nepotism debate sparked up after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Many claimed that the actor was sidelined by some big names in the Bollywood industry over the fact that he was an outsider and did not belong to a Bollywood family. This sparked a debate on nepotism in the industry and many prominent celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and more have been on the receiving end of the trolling.

The heavy backlash that the celebrities are facing has also taken a toll on their social media following with the count dropping down by a significant number. Actor Sonakshi Sinha has also deactivated her Twitter account and said that there is a lot of negativity on the platform. Following her footsteps, Notebook star Zaheer Iqbal also deactivated his Twitter account.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor & Ananya Panday Limit Comments Amid Anger Over Nepotism

Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

Actor Sonam Kapoor also acknowledged in one of her tweets that she is privileged and ''has reached where she is because of her father Anil Kapoor''. She added that it is not an insult and that her father has worked very hard to give her all of that. Many celebrities have also limited the comments on their social media posts due to the hate comments they have been receiving.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi', 'Gully Boy' And Other Films Where She Led A Double Life; See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.