The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sanjay Dutt Aka Munna Bhai Has Relatable Scenes For Everything During The COVID19 Lockdown

What’s Viral

Sanjay Dutt has been one of the most followed celebrities of India. His fans have been creating viral content about coronavirus awareness using Munna Bhai pics.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has been one of the most prominent stars Bollywood has ever witnessed. His films have managed to attract an audience from all over the globe. Sanjay Dutt has a very strong and massive fan following who popularly refer to him as Baba. The actor has given his audience some classics like Munna Bhai MBBS and Vaastav. His fans have now taken to their Twitter accounts to share hilarious memes from his classic, Munna Bhai MBBS. . 

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt Reminisces His 40-year Long Acting Career, Says 'I'm A Richer Actor Now'

Also Read | Raveena Tandon Says 'it Was A Pleasure' To Work With Sanjay Dutt, Yash In 'KGF Chapter 2'

Sanjay Dutt memes take over the internet:

The images that have been dominating the internet are basically funny relatable informative bundles created by a particular Twitter user that keep the viewer's mood light along with spreading awareness about coronavirus. Fans have also used the original film’s dialogues which just makes it even more authentic. Movies like these will surely remain evergreen as they keep entertaining audiences over the years. The fans have taken dialogues from the film and have also made a number of images relating to coronavirus lockdown. Here are some viral Sanjay Dutt memes.

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt Dishes Out 'workout Goals' In Video; Leaves Netizens & Varun Dhawan Awestruck

 

Also Read | Here Are Sanjay Dutt's Some Of The Best Costars You Need To Know About; See Full List Here

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt's Fan Had An Unusual Gift For Him Which Left Him 'overwhelmed'; Details Here

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Bhilwara
BHILWARA SARPANCH SLAMS CONGRESS
PM Modi
MINISTRIES TO RESUME OPERATIONS?
Mamata
BENGAL TO EXTEND CORONA LOCKDOWN
COVID-19
COVID-19: 1035 CASES IN 24 HRS
Virat Kohli
VIRAT KOHLI SALUTES DELHI POLICE
IMF
IMF ROPES IN FORMER RAGHURAM RAJAN