Sanjay Dutt Aka Munna Bhai Has Relatable Scenes For Everything During The COVID19 Lockdown

Sanjay Dutt has been one of the most prominent stars Bollywood has ever witnessed. His films have managed to attract an audience from all over the globe. Sanjay Dutt has a very strong and massive fan following who popularly refer to him as Baba. The actor has given his audience some classics like Munna Bhai MBBS and Vaastav. His fans have now taken to their Twitter accounts to share hilarious memes from his classic, Munna Bhai MBBS. .

Rajkumar Hirani continues to WIN HEARTS and WOO BOXOFFICE... Right from #MunnabhaiMBBS to #Sanju, the proficient storyteller’s repertoire remains unblemished... #Sanju, his fifth directorial venture, is setting new benchmarks... What next, Raju ji? — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2018

Sanjay Dutt memes take over the internet:

The images that have been dominating the internet are basically funny relatable informative bundles created by a particular Twitter user that keep the viewer's mood light along with spreading awareness about coronavirus. Fans have also used the original film’s dialogues which just makes it even more authentic. Movies like these will surely remain evergreen as they keep entertaining audiences over the years. The fans have taken dialogues from the film and have also made a number of images relating to coronavirus lockdown. Here are some viral Sanjay Dutt memes.

*Trump to Modiji After Seeing China's Condition on Coronavirus* pic.twitter.com/63kXMJxoLF — DESI HUMOURR (@desihumourr) April 7, 2020

Modiji - Don't Move on Street . Stay at Home for 21 Days



*Le illiterate People - * pic.twitter.com/hAdhqvwcKD — DESI HUMOURR (@desihumourr) April 7, 2020

*Mean While China To Whole World* pic.twitter.com/Yf10meh3MF — DESI HUMOURR (@desihumourr) April 7, 2020

*Police After Getting Order From Our Munna Bhai* pic.twitter.com/YhYkmzh0TC — DESI HUMOURR (@desihumourr) April 7, 2020

*When Someone Asks You About Lockdown* pic.twitter.com/aAhjV6sm1g — DESI HUMOURR (@desihumourr) April 7, 2020

