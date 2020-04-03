Here Are Sanjay Dutt's Some Of The Best Costars You Need To Know About; See Full List Here

Sanjay Dutt has appeared in several kinds of films over the years. His movies that remain widely popular include Prasthanam, Sadak, Saajan, Policegiri, Munnabhai and many more. Dutt has also worked with some of Bollywood's best actors. Listed below are details on Sanjay Dutt and some of his best co-stars including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and more.

READ:Sanjay Dutt Dishes Out 'workout Goals' In Video; Leaves Netizens & Varun Dhawan Awestruck

Sanjay Dutt and some of his best co-stars

READ:Sanjay Dutt Praises Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt, Calls Them 'great Talents Of Our Country'

1) Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn

Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn are not only good friends but also great co-stars as well. The two have made some great movies together. Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn's films together include Son Of Sardaar, Rascals, Tango Charlie, All The Best, LOC Kargil, Mehbooba, etc.

READ:'Eat Well, Keep Exercising': Sanjay Dutt Urges Fans To Maintain Fitness Amid Lockdown

2) Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi is one of Bollywood's popular pairs. The two came together for the Munnabhai series. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's movies include Munnabhai MBBS, Dhamaal, Total Dhamaal, Zila Ghaziabad, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, etc. The popular pair not only broke records at the box-office but also had many fans taking inspiration from them. The two have even won many awards together.

READ:Raveena Tandon Says 'it Was A Pleasure' To Work With Sanjay Dutt, Yash In 'KGF Chapter 2'

3) Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit

This is one of the popular pairs in Bollywood. Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit have not only been co-stars but there were even rumours of the couple dating years back. The two have great on-screen chemistry and are good friends off-screen as well. Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit's popular movies include Khalnayak, Kalank, Saajan and many more. Saajan was the first film starring Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit together and it was a huge commercial success.

READ:Sanjay Dutt Reminisces His 40-year Long Acting Career, Says 'I'm A Richer Actor Now'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.