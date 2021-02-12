Rahul Gandhi gets flak from film celebrities on 'Hum Do, Hamare Do' dig in Parliament

Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi’s address in the Parliament backing the controversial farm laws received strong reaction from celebrities related to the film industry. Not just actor-Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan, even others like Ranvir Shorey and Ashoke Pandit trolled the politician for his ‘Hum Do Hamare do’ statement in the Lok Sabha. The stars brought his family members like sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into their statements as they fired digs.

Celebrities troll Rahul Gandhi on ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ statement

As Rahul Gandhi also tweeted the family planning statement created his own party, Ravi Kishan was among those who slammed the Wayanad MP. He stated 135 crore citizens should be asked about the difference between the Congress governemt and the PM Modi government. He wrote, “Your government was for your family and your brother-in-law. But PM Modi worked for the oppresed, deprived and poor."

१३५ करोड़ की देवतुल्य जनता से पूछो राहुल जी ‘मोदी जी की सरकार और आप के परिवार की सरकार में अंतर आपकी सरकार आपकी और जीजा जी की थी जबकि मोदी सरकार शोषित वंचित और ग़रीबों को समर्पित है । https://t.co/OdfAOWl0wF — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) February 11, 2021

Ranvir Shorey also joined in bringing his sister Priyanka Gandhi, Congress General secretary, sharing a picture of the sibling duo under ‘Rahul Priyanka Gandhi Sena’ logo. The actor sarcastically sent cheers to those ‘fighting for this rosy future.’

Cheers to all my friends who are fighting for this rosy future. 🥂#HumDoHumareDoKiSarkar #BharatBananaHai pic.twitter.com/V8vfWlrZaW — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) February 11, 2021

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit trolled Rahul Gandhi over his mannerisms, and even stated that he should get married for the slogan to make sense.

Writer-director Vinta Nanda, however, came out in Rahul Gandhi’s support and called it a ‘masterstroke.’

Using the Congress-era family planning slogan- 'Hum do, hamare do' he alleged that only 4 persons are running the country and gaining from the farm laws.

"Many years ago, there was a slogan for family planning- 'Hum do, hamare do'. Like coronavirus comes in a different form, this slogan has come back in a different form. Today, this country is run by 4 people- 'Hum do, hamare do'. Everyone knows their names," he said.

His alleged dig was at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and two leading entrepreneurs of the country.

Rahul Gandhi avoided comment on the Union Budget during his speech and shared his take on the three farm laws passed by the Government. He even misinterpreting the The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, contending that it would lead to the end of the Mandi system.

On The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, Rahul Gandhi said, "The content of the second law is that the biggest industrialists can store any amount of grain, fruit and vegetables. There is no limit."

He added, "They can hoard as much as they want. The content of the second law is to finish the Essential Commodities Act".

"The content of the third law is that when a farmer goes to the biggest industrialist and demands the right price for his grain, fruits and vegetables, then he will not be allowed to go to the court."

