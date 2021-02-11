After Anurag Thakur, Harsh Vardhan Schools Rahul Gandhi Over LS Speech On Farm Laws

After MoS Finance Anurag Thakur schooled Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha on Thursday over the latter's theatrics by bringing in the issue of farm laws when the parliamentary session was reserved for discussion on Union Budget, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also gave a piece of advice to the former Congress President.

Rahul Gandhi in an attempt to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government at the Centre works for the benefit of 'Hum do Hamare do' as he referred to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the two leading industrialists in the country. Gandhi took to Twitter to reiterate his jibe.

Responding to Gandhi 'Hum do Hamare do' attack, Vardhan said, "Rahul Gandhi should understand this that nobody in Congress takes him seriously because of his irrational thinking, forget about the entire country. He has dreams of forming the government, no way to realize the dream."

"Having reached the fifties, The Congress 'youth leader' Rahul Gandhi should now become pragmatic and come forward with constructive and factual suggestions. Better, he should look into the plight of his party, which has not been free from dynasty for 60 years," he added while taking a dig at the Congress leader.

"Rahul Gandhi should understand that no new national discourse can ever arise from irrational things. His family has made the situation such that the entire Congress looks like a lost army camp. There are more number of people bearing their wounds than those who bear the sword!" he added in the following tweet.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi also urged Rahul Gandhi to read the rules of the parliament as the Congress leader discussed farm laws instead of Budget 2021.

"Neither he is present in the house (Parliament) nor in the country. He should read the rules. He doesn't know anything. He wasn't sitting in the house when the finance minister was reading out the budget," Prahlad Joshi said.

Over his Hum do Hamare do statement, Joshi said, "Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi are there for Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra. This is what the statement means. It is because of this attitude, the Congress Party's position is so degraded."

The Wayanad MP resorted to fearmongering in Lok Sabha by alleging that the agrarian laws will encourage hoarding of the farm produce. He also alleged with much conviction that the laws are pro-corporate and only benefit 'hum do hamare do', a targeted attack on PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and the two leading industrialists of the country.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Anurag Thakur said, "A senior MP was speaking before me, so I thought he must be knowing rules of this House and that if one issue has already been discussed, it is not discussed again. Secondly, I can understand that he had not come prepared to speak on the Budget."

