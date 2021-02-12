Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of 'bowing Down To China'; BJP Fires Back 'ask Nehru'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of giving up Indian territory to China and alleged that PM Modi had failed in his responsibility to protect the country's sovereignty. Launching a scathing attack on the Centre on Friday, the former Congress president claimed that the PM was a 'coward' who couldn't stand up to the Chinese and that he was betraying the sacrifice of the Army. Rahul Gandhi's remarks come a day after Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh made a statement on the present situation in Eastern Ladakh in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, following which the first visuals of both armies disengaging at Pangong Tso came in.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday morning, Rahul Gandhi targetted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for not speaking on the strategic Depsang plains area from where the Congress leader claimed the Chinese entered. The former Congress chief went on to allege that Indian troops were being stationed at Finger 3 instead of Finger 4 and accused the Centre of conceding territory to China. Rahul Gandhi went on to say that it was the PM's job to protect the country's territory and not his, and alleged that PM Modi had bowed his head down before the Chinese.

MoS G Kishan Reddy slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the Centre and told him to ask his grandfather (Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru) about who gave Indian territory to China. Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's scathing attack on Friday, Kishan Reddy claimed that the people of India knew who was a patriot and who was a 'kaayar' (coward). Union Minister RK Singh termed Rahul Gandhi's allegations as unparliamentary and immature and pointed out that the government had proved to China and other threats that it would fight back.

Rajnath Singh in LS: 'Not one inch lost'

As the disengagement process commenced at the South Pangong Tso area of LAC, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, briefed the Lok Sabha about the agreements between both nations. Asserting that India has not allowed 'anyone to take an inch of land', he said that India will remain at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 and China at the North Bank area to the east of Finger 8, with similar action agreed to in the South Bank area. India and China have also agreed to remove any structures that had been built by both sides since April 2020 in both the North and South Bank areas, restoring the landforms as per the status quo prior to it.

"We have made it clear that immediate disengagement is needed to maintain peace & tranquillity. We will not let anyone take an inch of our land. In 48 hours, our commanders will talk on more issues. India will be on Finger 3 point while China will be on Finger 8 point. The House should also know that there are still some outstanding issues with regard to deployment and patrolling at some other points along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. We have not lost anything till now. With bilateral talks, both sides are working on full disengagement," said Rajnath Singh.

He added, "Many strategically important points were identified and our troops positioned themselves at those Hill Tops and at locations which were very important from our point of view. It is because of this great bravery of our Armed Forces we maintained the edge. Our country stands together for the sovereignty and integrity of the country".

Rajnath Singh lists territory ceded to China during Congress rule

In the Rajya Sabha before that Rajnath Singh had specified how much territory had been ceded to China since the 1962 war, plus the land in Arunachal Pradesh that China claims to be its own.

"Let me briefly recapitulate the main aspects of the situation on the ground. As the House is aware, China illegally occupied approximately 38,000 sq. kms in the Union Territory of Ladakh, mainly during the 1962 conflict. In addition, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq. kms. of Indian territory in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to China. China, thus is in illegal occupation of more than 43,000 sq. kms of Indian territory. It also claims approximately 90,000 sq. kms. of Indian territory in the Eastern Sector of the India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh. India has never accepted this illegal occupation of our territory or the unjustified claims", Rajnath Singh pointed out.

