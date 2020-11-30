Rahul Roy Suffers Brain Stroke Post Filming In Kargil; Admitted To Hospital In Mumbai

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy, who rose to fame with 1990's release Aashiqui, suffered a stroke while shooting for a film in Kargil. The actor is now admitted to the ICU ward of Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. Rahul was shooting for his upcoming film titled LAC: Live the Battle in Kargil. The extreme weather conditions during filming in Kargil may have played a contributory role.

Rahul Roy's health update

Giving updates about the 52-year-old actor's health, a family source told PTI, "He was hospitalised two days ago after he arrived from Kargil. He was admitted due to a progressive brain stroke. He is safe and recovering well. The recovery will take some time." After suffering the stroke, Rahul was taken to Srinagar and then shifted to Mumbai. The Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee actor was also tested for COVID-19 and he tested negative.

Rahul Roy's LAC: Live the battle

Rahul Roy was shooting in Kargil for LAC: Live the Battle. The upcoming movie is based on the real-life event of Galwan Ghati. Roy will be seen playing the role of a Major in the film. Directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta, the film will also feature popular TV actor Nishant Singh Malkani. The project will be jointly produced under the production banners of Chitra Vakil Sharma and Nivedita Basu.

A few days back, Rahul's co-star Nishant Singh Malkani took to the story session of his Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek into the set of LAC: Live the Battle. In the pictures, Nishant was seen dressed as an army officer. While in the second selfie, it appeared that the actor took the picture after shooting a fighting scene whereas the third story post was a short video.

Rahul Roy on his comeback

Earlier this year in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rahul had opened up about being away from the showbiz. He told the entertainment portal that walking away was his choice. Explaining further, he added that the industry had nothing to do with his hiatus. In his brief interview, Rahul added that whether it is a privilege or a curse, he came into the industry not because he was seeking to be a star or an actor. Rahul Roy marked his debut in Mahesh Bhatt's film Aashiqui, which was a massive hit. Later, he has been a part of films like Pyaar Ka Saaya, Jaanam, and Sapne Sajan Ke, to name a few.

