Rahul Roy Of 'Aashiqui' Fame Sheds Light On Why He Chose To Walk Away From Bollywood

Rahul Roy began his journey in the entertainment industry with Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui in 1990. The film went on to become a huge hit and made Rahul Roy a household name. However, he then disappeared from the scene only to be back on the celebrity reality show, Bigg Boss’s first season in 2006. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Rahul Roy opened up about why he stayed away from the spotlight.

Rahul Roy opens up about why he was away from Bollywood

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy spoke at length on why he chose to be away from Bollywood. He revealed that it was his personal choice to walk away from the industry. Rahul Roy also clarified that the industry did not have anything to do with his break.

Rahul Roy also revealed that he did not have any intentions to become an actor. He added that he was not seeking to become a star or an actor when he came into the industry. The actor also revealed that Mahesh Bhatt cast him in Aashiqui after he met Rahul Roy’s mother and that too for a different reason altogether.

Further talking about the same, Rahul Roy added that he wanted to have a family and that is why he chose to move away from Bollywood when he turned 30. He further added that he applauds those who can manage to be an actor as it is a very difficult task to manage both one’s career and family responsibilities. Rahul Roy added that cinema takes a lot from a person. He added that when he tied the knot to Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar in 2000, he wanted to take a break and focus on his relationship instead.

Rahul Roy also mentioned how the films that were being offered to him at that point did not excite him. He added that at that point, his growth as an actor was stagnant. He spoke about how at that time, it was the same kind of roles being done again and again. Rahul Roy further added that it was a combination of things that lead to his decision.

However, Rahul Roy’s sabbatical from work only became longer when his then-wife, Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar wanted to move to Australia. He revealed that he approached several people but nothing turned fruitful. Roy also added that when he went ahead and won the Bigg Boss title, he was convinced that the audience wanted to see more of him.

