Raj Babbar Remembers Actor Madhubala On 52nd Death Anniversary; See Post

Insaf Ka Tarazu actor Raj Babbar took to Instagram on late Tuesday, February 23, 2021, to share a sweet post as he remembers the legendary actor Madhubala on her 52nd death anniversary. The actor shared an adorable picture and penned a sweet note revealing details about the actor. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to pen some sweet messages in the comment section.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Raj Babbar shared a picture of Madhubala where she looks truly unmissable. The actor can be seen striking a pose and is all smiles in the candid monochrome picture. She can be seen donning a light coloured outfit and completed her look with hoop earrings, rings many more accessories. She also opted for a middle parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows, dark place.

Along with this stunning picture, the actor also penned a sweet note for the actor. He wrote, “Her unique charm & beauty remain unmatched to this day. Her flamboyance & style of communicating with her audience defines her class. Remembering the ever-gorgeous #Madhubala Ji today”. He added, “She left us 52 years ago but who can ever forget that smile which perhaps defined her aptly”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Madhubala's Birth Anniversary: Unseen Pics Of Actor That Are Testimony To Her Beauty

As soon as Raj Babbar shared the post online, fans went on to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users went on to comment on how stunning Madhubala was, while some could not stop going gaga over this picture. One of the users wrote, “remembering madhubala ji today a great lady in every sphere”, while the other one wrote, “we love you mam Madhubala ji”. Check out a few more comments below.

Also read | Madhubala's Birthday: Take This Quiz On The Legend And Test Your Knowledge About Her

About the actor

Mumtaz Begum Jehan Dehlavi, also known as Madhubala, became a leading woman in Hindi movies when she was only 14 years old and ruled the hearts of the audience with her stunning looks and impeccable acting skills. Aside from her brilliant film performances, the late actor is also remembered for her iconic looks in her two-decade-long career, in which she has appeared in more than 73 films. Even though she had a short career and died at the age of 36, her work is still considered one of the finest to date.

Also read | Mrunmayee Deshpande Shares Monochrome Selfie, Fans Say 'You Look Exactly Like Madhubala'

Also read | Madhubala's Birthday: Know About The Yesteryear Icon On Her 88th Birth Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.