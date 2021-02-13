Madhubala's Birth Anniversary: Unseen Pics Of Actor That Are Testimony To Her Beauty

Mumtaz Begum Jehan Dehlavi, better know as Madhubala, became a leading lady in Hindi films when she was merely 14 years old and ruled the hearts of the audiences with her stunning looks and impeccable acting skills. Apart from her brilliant performances in movies, the late actor is also remembered for the iconic looks of hers in her two-decade-long career, in which she appeared in over 73 films. Even though she had a short career and passed away at the age of 36, her work is still considered one of the finest to date. On Madhubala's birthday, which falls tomorrow on February 14, here are Madhubala's photos which will prove why she is considered an icon.

Also Read | Imtiaz Ali Has Officially Dropped The Madhubala Biopic Project; Check Details

Madhubala's photos that have become iconic through the ages

One of the actor's finest performances to date, Mughal-E-Azam is considered a cult classic even today after 60 years of its release. This look of Madhubala from the song Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya remains a classic and gave birth to the much-popular Anarkali style attires. She portrayed the role of a breathtakingly beautiful courtesan in the movie, who falls in love with the prince and meets with a tragic end in the climax.

Also Read | Mrunmayee Deshpande Shares Monochrome Selfie, Fans Say 'You Look Exactly Like Madhubala'

Madhubala's film titled Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi was another one of the classics wherein she starred opposite the legendary actor-singer, Kishore Kumar. The film's song Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si is still remembered by people today because of Kishore Kumar's voice and Madhubala's drenched saree look. Madhubala's performance was applauded in the comedy movie as well.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Madhubala's Old Photo With Her Sister Chanchal Is Truly Unmissable

Madhubala appeared in the film Howrah Bridge in 1958 alongside Ashok Kumar. The duo's chemistry was par excellence and their pair was considered a hit by the audiences. The song Aaiye Meherbaan, which had Madhubala singing and dancing is still considered iconic and her role as a cabaret dancer was acclaimed too.

Madhubala's movies

Madhubala began her career in the 1940s and worked as a child artist for several years and starred as the lead for the first time in the film Neel Kamal. Her rise to prominence came after starring in the thriller Mahal, which made her one of the most prominent stars in the country back then. Apart from appearing in several commercially successful films, Madhubala also went on to earn critical praise for her portrayal of a social worker in Amar, a modern miss in Mr. & Mrs. '55, a cabaret dancer in Howrah Bridge, and two sisters with contrasting personalities in Kal Hamara Hai. She was called 'The Biggest Star in the World' by Theatre Arts Magazine in its August 1952 issue.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela To Be Seen In A Remake Of Madhubala's Hit Song 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si'

Image Credits: HD Songs Bollywood Youtube Channel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.