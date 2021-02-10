Mrunmayee Deshpande Shares Monochrome Selfie, Fans Say 'You Look Exactly Like Madhubala'

Marathi actor Mrunmayee Deshpande is quite active on her Instagram. She recently took to her Instagram to share a monochrome selfie and in the caption, she added two black heart emoticons. After she uploaded the picture, her fans are now comparing her to legendary Madhubala.

Mrunmayee Deshpande's Instagram photo

(Image credit: Mrunmayee Deshpande's Instagram post)

Mrunmayee Deshpande's photo garnered around 4k likes within an hour of upload. The actor is usually seen uploading monochrome selfies and pictures on her Instagram. Earlier, she uploaded a picture from her trip to Goa. In the monochrome picture, she is seen wearing a floral sleeves crop top and shorts. In the caption, she mentioned that she is missing Goa. The picture is clicked when she was on a beach. The picture has 20k likes. Check it out.

Her fans love it when she uploads random pictures. A few weeks ago, she uploaded a picture with her dog while making a 'puppy face'. The comment section is filled with her fans talking about how cute she looks. One of the users commented, "U are the cutest" whereas other user commented, "Awwww you both are looking damm cute". Check out the post.

Mrunmayee Deshpande's shows

Mrunmayee Deshpande is quite famous in the Marathi industry. She was also part of a few Bollywood movies. Her shows include Agnihotra, Kunku, and in Yuva Singer Ek Number, she was the host. She has been featured in films such as Natsamrat, Dham Dhoom, Ek Cup Chya, Fatteshikast and many more. She was also part of the movie, The Power which was released on Zee Plex on January 14. The movie features Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan, Manesh Manjekar, Zakir Hussain, Sachin Khedekar, and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. Mrunmayee played the role of Ratna Thakur in the movie. The movie revolved around two lovers and how vengeance and power tear their families apart. Check out the trailer.

