Raj Kapoor's Ancestral Home In Pakistan Severely Undervalued By Govt, Says Current Owner

Earlier this month, the Pakistan government had approved Rs 1.5 crore to purchase Raj Kapoor’s ancestral home, also known as Kapoor Haveli. However, recently it has been reported that the owner of the Raj Kapoor's property in Pakistan has refused to sell the property at the government’s rate. The ancestral home of Raj Kapoor is in Peshawar in modern-day Pakistan.

Raj Kapoor's property in Pakistan

PTI reported that Haji Ali Sabir, the current owner of the haveli spoke to a private news channel on Wednesday and flatly refused to sell his property at the price quoted by the government. He told the portal that even half a Marla land in the area is not available for Rs 1.5 crore. He further claimed that the Kapoor Haweli is a six-marla property so how can he sell it for Rs 1.5 crore?

Marla is a traditional unit of area that is used in the Indian subcontinent to define an area of a property or land. A marla is considered to be equal to 272.25 square feet or 25.2929 square metres. Sabir told the media portal that the right valuation of the property is Rs 200 crore considering that it is standing at a prime location and has been severely undervalued by the government, which is why he shall not sell it at the price quoted by the government.

About Raj Kapoor's Ancestral Home In Pakistan

Kapoor Haveli was the home of one generation of the Kapoor family of India and was constructed before the partition of India between the years 1918 and 1922. It was built by Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor, who was the father of Prithviraj Kapoor. Prithviraj’s younger brother, Trilok Kapoor and Prithviraj’s son’s Raj Kapoor were born in the haveli.

After the partition, the building was purchased in an auction in the year 1968 by a local individual. The Kapoor family moved to Mumbai in the 1930s a d would occasionally visit the haveli until the partition in 1947. The Haveli is to be converted into a museum by IMGC Global Entertainment in Pakistan with the support of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The multi-storey house has around 40 rooms and the front of the house has overhanging balconies.

Pic credits: PTI

(credits: with PTI inputs)

