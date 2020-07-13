Rajeev Sen On Divorce Rumours With Wife Charu Asopa, Says ‘someone Is Brainwashing Her’

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen has recently been in the news for his troubled marriage with TV actor Charu Asopa. While rumour mills have been abuzz that the couple is planning to part ways, Rajeev opened up about the same to a daily. He hinted that someone close to Charu may be 'brainwashing' her against him.

Rajeev Sen hinted that someone is brainwashing Charu Asopa

Rajeev also spoke about rumours of him moving out of their home after an ugly fight with Charu. To this, he said that there is no truth to these rumours and he is instead laughing on these claims. He went on to say that he has three homes in Mumbai, Delhi, and Dubai. Rajeev then added that he feels that someone close to his wife may be brainwashing her against him since she is extremely innocent and simple.

Rajeev hinted that one of Charu's friends may be trying to create a rift between them. He also said that he will retaliate in the same way when he finds out who is trying to manipulate Charu. He said that the person responsible may be from her 'huge friend circle'. He added that he hopes that Charu does not lose her path because of the same.

He went on to say that once he finds out the name of the person who is trying to bring discord in his marriage, he will expose that person on social media along with the 'true' facts. Rajeev further said that if they are going to 'hit' him, he will go on to 'hit them harder.'

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have deleted pictures with each other

He also rubbished the news of their separation and went on to say that he traveled to Delhi for some work. He further said that just because he is in Delhi, people are coming to the conclusion that he had a fight with Charu and has left their home. Rajeev and Charu got hitched last year in Goa on June 7. The two have also deleted all their pictures with each other on their social media which has further sparked rumors of trouble in their marital bliss. Reportedly, both of them have also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

