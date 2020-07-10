Rajeev Sen Refuses To Talk About His Equation With Wife Charu, Says He Is In 'happy Zone'

Rajeev Sen has been making it to headlines for rumours claiming that he and his wife are about to split up. This is because Rajeev has deleted all his marriage pictures and selfies with Charu Asopa from his Instagram profile. The fans have been going crazy over this and the media houses have been trying to get a word from Rajeev Sen about the same.

Rajeev Sen talks about his wife, Charu Asopa

Rajeev Sen recently spoke to an entertainment portal and gave some insights into his love life. When asked about the rumours of him and Charu Asopa splitting up, Rajeev simply said that he would not like to comment on it. He says that currently, he is in a very happy zone and wishes to not talk about the rumours about him and his wife, Charu Asopa. In 2019, Charu had also spoken to a news house about Rajeev Sen. She said that wherever they go, everyone says that they are ‘couple goals’ and even tag them with that on Instagram.

She says that sometimes it gets difficult and he wishes to tell everyone that they are not a perfect couple. Charu Asopa also said that they fight too and are imperfect, and that’s perfect. This is because no one and no couple is perfect. Other than this, Rajeev is prepping up for his acting debut in the movie Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder?. He also spoke about his debut and how his sister, Susmita Sen inspires him.

More about Rajeev Sen

Rajeev Sen said that movies, acting, performing are a massive part of his life. He added that getting such a brilliantly written role in a concept-driven and unique thriller for his debut movie is an honour. He talked about Susmita and said that his sister, the most beautiful person, Sushmita Sen, also inspires him largely. He feels that she is a self-made woman who made the country proud and is a global icon. He ends the conversation by saying that he is so proud to be Sushmita’s brother and fortunate to have her support.

Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder? Is an upcoming thriller film which is being produced by Vivek Oberoi’s home production, Oberoi Mega Ent. It is slated to hit the cinemas in October 2020. The film is a high concept thriller and according to some reports it has been confirmed that Vivek himself will be a part of this movie. He has also shared a post about the film on his Instagram.

