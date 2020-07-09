Is Charu Asopa's Instagram Post Hinting At Trouble In Paradise With Husband Rajeev Sen?

Charu Asopa tied the knot with Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen last year in June. However, the couple seems to have hit a rough patch after just a year of marriage. Charu Asopa recently took to her Instagram and posted a cryptic message in the caption of the post. The caption hints that all is not well between Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen. Here is a look at Charu Asopa’s Instagram post.

Charu Asopa's cryptic Instagram post

Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen are known for their PDA on social media. However, Charu Asopa recently posted a picture of herself and shared a cryptic caption.

Charu Asopa captioned her Instagram post as, “Naaraz kyon hote ho, chalein jaaenge bahot door, zara toote hue dil ke tukde toh utha lene do”. She had recently uploaded a similar cryptic post on her Instagram. A lot of social media users empathised with her and showed their support in the comments section.

One of the users praised her and called her a very strong and mature woman. See some of the comments here.

Charu Asopa's marriage

For the past few weeks, there has been a lot of speculations regarding Charu Asopa’s marriage. Several media reports also claimed that Charu Asopa’s marriage has hit a rough patch in just a year. Because of this Rajeev Sen has moved to Delhi, the reports added. Several reports also said that the couple have had compatibility issues since their marriage last year.

According to reports, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa met at a mall in Mumbai for the first time. The couple got married in Goa last year in a three-day celebration. Reportedly, Charu Asopa who changed her name to Charu Sen the next day after the marriage has dropped her husband’s surname. The couple has also deleted all the picture with each other on Instagram.

On the work front

Charu Asopa started her acting career with the TV show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She has been a part of TV and entertainment industry for more than a decade now. Charu Asopa has also been part of several hit TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Baal Veer, Bade Acche Lagthe Hai, among others. Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with Vivek Oberoi’s ItI: Can You Solve Your Own Murder?.

