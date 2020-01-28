Rajinikanth's Forthcoming Debut On 'Man Vs Wild' Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest On Twitter

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appearance on Bear Gryll's most-watched episode, news that surprised everyone was — superstar Rajinikanth is to now feature in an upcoming edition of the 'Man vs Wild' show, for which the shooting has begun in Karnataka's Bandipur forest.

The top actor, along with the wanderer known for his daredevilry in traversing and surviving in some of the most treacherous terrains in the world, has begun filming in the Bandipur woods, noted for its tiger reserve and biodiversity. Sources close to the actor told PTI that he left on Monday to Mysore for the shoot and is expected to complete it soon and return to the city.

#WATCH Actor Rajinikanth arrives at Bandipur forest in Karnataka for a shoot of an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls pic.twitter.com/Eh2Lwd4BAI — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

This news triggered a hilarious meme fest on Twitter where fans pulled up some scenes and clips from Rajini's old movies where the actor can be seen fighting a lion.

Memes

Rajhnikant is doing #ManVsWild with Bear Grills, This time the survival challange is for those wild beasts. #Thaalaiva🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/KMQTNbdrCn — A Clown🤡 (@rizukhan4u) January 28, 2020

Meanwhile, some users of Twitter commented that wildlife activists in Karnataka have opposed the documentary shoot inside the Bandipur reserve. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had featured in the show in August last year.

(With PTI inputs)



