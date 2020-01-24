Rajinikanth's Movie 'Thalaivar 169' To Be Helmed By Kamal Haasan's Production House?

Rajinikanth has been making headlines for a while now. He recently dropped an action thriller titled Darbar, and it went on to join the Rs 2 crore club effortlessly, becoming his fifth film to achieve this feat. The 69-year-old actor still has some cards up his sleeves, and two of his upcoming films have been announced. Read on to know more details.

Rajinikanth teams up with Kamal Haasan

According to reports, Rajinikanth’s 170th film will be helmed by Kamal Haasan's production house. After the success of Darbar, Thalaiva went on to sign two other films. For now, they are being called as Thalaivar 168 and Thalaivar 169. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for films like Aviyal, Maanagaram, and Kaithi, is all set to direct the upcoming film by the superstar. Reports are that the filmmaker has signed a movie for Kamal Haasan’s production house Raaj Kamal International, which would most probably be Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s next film. Fans of the two actors are highly excited to see this film come to the big screen.

In December 2019, Thalaiva turned 69 years old, and on the occasion, various celebrities from all over the world took to their social media handles to wish Rajinikanth. He thanked his fans and celebrities who wished him on this occasion. Here is what the actor had to say about all the birthday wishes he received.

To all my fans, well wishers and friends from different fields of work, my colleagues from the film industry and political leaders ... my heartfelt thanks to each and everyone of you for wishing me for my birthday today 🙏🏻 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) December 12, 2019

